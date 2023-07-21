Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Down 4%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 311,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,416,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $918.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after buying an additional 2,020,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after buying an additional 1,502,757 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $8,329,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,344,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,135,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

