PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.76

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 12453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.