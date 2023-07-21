Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

