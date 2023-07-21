Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 198,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $101,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

