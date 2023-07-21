Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

NYSE PINS opened at $28.45 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

