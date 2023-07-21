Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $37.00 at Loop Capital

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Pinterest Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $28.45 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Amundi grew its stake in Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 246.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

