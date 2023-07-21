PL Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

PL Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Evans Bancorp accounts for about 6.3% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.79% of Evans Bancorp worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 2,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,801. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

