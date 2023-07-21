PL Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

