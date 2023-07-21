PL Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 154,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,479. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.