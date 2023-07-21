Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

