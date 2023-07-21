Plexus Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plexus in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Plexus by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

