Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Sells $83,450.25 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,774.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

PLRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 332,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,350. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 313,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 505,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 124,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

