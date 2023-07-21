Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.
Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Plumas Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PLBC stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 36,358.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
