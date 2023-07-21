Po.et (POE) Market Capitalization Reaches $57,299.86

Po.et (POE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $57,299.86 and approximately $0.07 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

Po.et Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

