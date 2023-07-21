Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.14-14.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Down 1.3 %

POOL stock opened at $361.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 80.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

