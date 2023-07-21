PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $89.22 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00309534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 273.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

