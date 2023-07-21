PotlatchDeltic (PCH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2023 – PotlatchDeltic was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2023 – PotlatchDeltic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2023 – PotlatchDeltic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $57.00.

7/7/2023 – PotlatchDeltic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2023 – PotlatchDeltic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2023 – PotlatchDeltic had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

6/28/2023 – PotlatchDeltic had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

6/2/2023 – PotlatchDeltic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.40. 245,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,741. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Get PotlatchDeltic Co alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.