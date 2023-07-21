Powerledger Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $74.48 million and $2.17 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

