PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11, RTT News reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $149.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

