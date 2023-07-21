PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.28-7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.28-$7.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $149.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

