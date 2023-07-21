President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.11). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 16,138 shares traded.

President Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a P/E ratio of 156.57.

About President Energy

(Get Free Report)

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.