Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
