Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of PGR opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. Progressive has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

