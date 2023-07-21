Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) & Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Critical Analysis

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Free Report) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Nkarta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $6.81 million 1,403.55 -$141.75 million ($3.52) -56.80 Nkarta N/A N/A -$113.84 million ($2.49) -0.84

Nkarta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prometheus Biosciences. Prometheus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nkarta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prometheus Biosciences has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nkarta has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.7% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences -3,768.76% -33.50% -29.59% Nkarta N/A -29.36% -23.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prometheus Biosciences and Nkarta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 7 4 0 2.36 Nkarta 0 1 5 0 2.83

Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $153.36, indicating a potential downside of 23.29%. Nkarta has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,198.08%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Prometheus Biosciences.

Summary

Nkarta beats Prometheus Biosciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator for IBD and potentially other immune-mediated diseases; PRA052, an anti-CD30L mAb for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD, and inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH for PRA052; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. As of June 16, 2023, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, that is in phase I for the treatment of various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

