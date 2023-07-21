Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on October 2nd

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 626,060 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 375,209 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

