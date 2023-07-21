Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $2.08. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 1,812 shares changing hands.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagenic Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

