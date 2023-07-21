PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.54.

PTC opened at $143.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01. PTC has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,912 shares of company stock valued at $36,722,035 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

