Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,291 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 2.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Public Storage worth $399,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $291.28. 222,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,717. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

