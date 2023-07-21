Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Decreased by Analyst

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.52. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $15.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share.

Pool Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POOL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $361.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 942,834.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Pool by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

