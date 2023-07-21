Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Surge Energy Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.43.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

