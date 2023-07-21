Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Decreased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.84 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.37 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $504.31 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.46 and its 200-day moving average is $485.17. The company has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,644.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

