Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.39 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00009178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $286.83 million and $31.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.09 or 0.06335218 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,747,742 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

