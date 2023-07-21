R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.33

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 97.33 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.87). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 10,413 shares.

R.E.A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.59 million, a P/E ratio of 217.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.12.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms, and Stone and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 64,522 hectares.

