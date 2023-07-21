Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 50,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 110,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Radius Gold Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

