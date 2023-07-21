Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,123 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,123 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 15.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

