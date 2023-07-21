Rain Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

