Rain Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. 920,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.