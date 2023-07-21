Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Up 9.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.58. 63,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 127,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

