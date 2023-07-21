Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Down 3.7%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.37 and last traded at $60.69. 426,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,262,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Rambus Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $560,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,771. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

