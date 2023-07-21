RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 5.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.85. 82,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 397,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. Barclays began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

