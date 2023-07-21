Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.8 %

RGA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

