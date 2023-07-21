Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading 7% Higher

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43.
Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.
