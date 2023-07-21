Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89. 440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31,329% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Resonac Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Resonac Company Profile

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

