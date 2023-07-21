ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
RWLK stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.14.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
