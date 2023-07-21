Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $2.13-$2.16 EPS.

REXR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 196,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,321. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

