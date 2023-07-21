Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $2.13-$2.16 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

