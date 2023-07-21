Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $2.13-$2.16 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 412,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after acquiring an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,319,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.