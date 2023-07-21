Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $13.71. 13,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Articles

