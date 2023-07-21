RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

RIV Capital Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 12,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,549. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

