RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
RIV Capital Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 12,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,549. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About RIV Capital
