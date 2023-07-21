River Oaks Capital LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 4.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 124,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

